Not walking or gentle gymnastics, this is the activity that strengthens joints and balance in the elderly

When we reach a certain age, there are many new problems that we find ourselves having to face. But we must not give up, because, even according to science, there is always a way to counteract the ailments of age. The weak points when you get older are the increased fragility of muscles, bones and joints. So you have to find the right activity to improve these aspects. The Istituto Superiore della Sanità suggests one to which few dedicate themselves, but which would seem effective. According to experts, not walking or gentle gymnastics, here is the activity that strengthens joints and balance in the elderly. The advice is based on a study.

By doing this activity twice a week, people over 65 have seen their general fitness improve. Above all, stability and joint strength benefited from this, fundamental factors for better living old age, also removing the risk of falls.

A group of scholars from Temple University’s Gait Study Center tried to find the best activity to solve the motor problems of the elderly. After a study conducted on a group of elderly people, the researchers elected yoga as the best exercise to do to regain a safe walking.

The research sampled 24 elderly women, who had no prior yoga experience. He subjected these women to a 9-month Iyengar yoga program.

At the end of the program, the researchers found women to walk safer, faster and more stable. In addition, yoga had also increased the flexibility and strength of their joints and a marked improvement in balance.

Pain in bones and joints disappears and the risk of falling is also reduced

According to the researchers and the results of their study, the benefits of yoga for the elderly do not end there. By the end of the program, many members of the sample stopped complaining of back and knee pain. Additionally, experts say these improvements in walking and balance can reduce the risk of falls. Falls are always a health hazard to the elderly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they account for one-third of hospitalizations and (non-fatal) injuries. For this reason, yoga can improve (and not a little) the standard of living of an elderly person.

