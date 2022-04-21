Novavax, good results from Covid-flu vaccine – Health

The combination of vaccines against Covid and influenza in a single formula is “feasible, induces an immune reaction and is well tolerated”. Novavax announced this by presenting the results of the initial combined vaccine trials. A confirmatory dosing study (so-called Phase 2) is expected to begin by the end of 2022.

Novavax announced the initial results of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The flu and Covid formula combines Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine and quadrivalent flu vaccine candidate. The results of the preliminary trial found that various formulations of the combination vaccine “induced immune responses in the participants comparable to the reference formulations of the standalone vaccine for influenza and Covid-19,” Novavax explains in a statement. The combined vaccine, the note continues, “was generally well tolerated” and “serious adverse events were rare and none were assessed to be related to the vaccine.” “We are encouraged by these data and the potential path forward for a combination vaccine,” said Gregory M. Glenn, head of research and development at the US pharmaceutical company.