Nutriscore: in France crisps better than extra virgin olive oil – Cibo & Salute

Several fast food chains in France have adopted the traffic light label, indicating how French fries would be healthier than a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil which, in turn, would have the same value for the body as a very hamburger. stuffed. This is highlighted by Unaprol – Italian Olive Consortium, in defining it as “the last madness of the Nutriscore”. The contribution of fat of a sandwich filled with meat and various sauces, in fact, reports the Consortium, that the yellow light (letter C) is valid as the extra virgin olive oil, while the french fries the green and a letter B.

“It is an unacceptable situation, a real organized attack against quality products that are symbolic of Made in Italy, in spite of any scientific evidence, as well as common sense – explains the president of Unaprol, David Granieri – we cannot accept that a product, a symbol of the Mediterranean Diet, unanimously considered a natural drug for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, is debased “.

Hence the invitation of Granieri to the Government, Minister Patuanelli and Italian parliamentarians in Brussels, “to fight strenuously this system designed only to damage Italy and its most important products”.