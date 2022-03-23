Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Ewan McGregor Caught Using The Force In Automatic Sliding Doors: “That’s Kinda Embarrassing!”

Ewan McGregor actually uses the Force to open doors when he’s out in public.

The 50-year-old actor — who will repeat his iconic Star Wars role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming Disney+ series, he revealed that he often pretends to use the same Jedi powers as his character to open doors at the supermarket.

The Emmy-winning actor told Entertainment Weekly: “I always do a little Jedi move for doors and every now and then I’ve been caught doing it. You know, like at the grocery store or something when I’m pulling out my cart and doing a little [move].»

McGregor, who played the role of the legendary Jedi Master in the prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005, has admitted that using the Force in real life is simply for his “own fun,” but has been letting on. embarrassed several times.

He said, “It’s always on my own [amusement]because it makes me laugh, but every now and then I’ve been caught doing that, and that’s kind of embarrassing!”

However, MacGregor – which has Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jayman and 20, Anouk, 11, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, as well as nine-month-old Laurie with her current partner and Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead joked that a “Jedi mind trick” doesn’t work on her children and that they “don’t care” about the Force.

He added: “My children are totally immune to the whole Jedi mind trick. Do not care. It doesn’t work on them!”

McGregor previously revealed that his portrayal of his Jedi alter ego in the new Obi Wan Kenobi The series has been inspired by the late Alec Guinness’ version of the Jedi Master in the original. Star Wars trilogy.

He said, “I’m a huge fan and had a great time studying him through his early films. It’s fun trying to imagine him as a young boy. I’m getting a lot closer to him in age, so it’s going to be my challenge to try and find him somewhere.”

Obi Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25.

— BANG SHOWBIZ

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos