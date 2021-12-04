offers from the Advent Calendar of December 4, 2021, with exclusive PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

Today is the first day of the weekend and to celebrate what’s better than some offering? On the site of GameStop you can find new discounts of the Advent Calendar. Today, December 4th 2021, we will find some steering wheels, but above all a series of PS4 and PS5 exclusives on sale!

First of all, however, we remind you that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

As for the steering wheels, the Advent Calendar of December 4, 2021 proposes the following:

Hori – Racing Wheel Apex at 89.98 €

Hori – Racing Wheel Overdrive (compatible with Xbox Series X) at 99.98 €

Serafin – R1 + (Multiplatform) at € 99.98

Hori RWA: Wireless Racing Wheel Apex at € 109.98

More interesting, for many others, the offers on exclusive PS4 and PS5 games. GameStop, today December 4, 2021, offers the following Advent Calendar offers:



These are valid offers, with opportunities not to be missed. The GameStop Advent Calendar, we remind you, changes every day and is also available online. You only have time for the rest of the day to get your hands on these offers.

Tell us, is there anything interesting for you? Or have you already bought these games?