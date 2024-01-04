Official bomb! Motagua announces the signing of Rubilio Castillo and adds a third entry for the 2024 Clausura.

01/04/2024

Official bomb! He Motagua announced this Thursday morning the signing of a forward Roman Rubilio Lockhis star hire for tournament Closing 2024. Just like DIEZ perfected itthe Honduran striker signed this Thursday a two-year contract with the Cyclone and was announced a few moments later in the Blue Cub networks, becoming his third acquisition after the Panamanian Jorge Serrano and the young Edwin Munguia.

It must be remembered that Rubillium He had an important financial offer from Marathon, but in the end he rejected it and returned to Motagua, where he had great moments as he is the club’s all-time top scorer. Diego Vasqueztechnician Motaguawas the key to persuasion Rubilio Castillo, who scored 122 goals in the National League of Honduras and won four titles with the Cyclone Azul, being one of the greatest idols of this league.

RETURN THREE YEARS LATER

The most iconic striker of the decade in El Nido will spend his fourth stage with the team of his love. “Roruka” returns to Motagua after three years in foreign football. Rubillium returns to Honduran football after wearing the jersey of four teams. In the first half of 2021, the gunner left for Bolivia where did he appear in Royal Bet based on goals.