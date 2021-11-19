Oklahoma, Julius Jones pardoned a few hours after the lethal injection: a petition with 6 million signatures was launched in his support

Julius Jones he came close to lethal injection, but was pardoned by the Republican governor Kevin Sitt, which changed the sentence to life imprisonment. Jones, 41, was sentenced to death in 1999 by the State Court ofOklahoma for the murder of an insurer, Paul Howell, when an acquaintance of his, Christopher Jordan, had accused him after confessing to co-participation in the crime, obtaining a penalty discount. Jones, however, has always pleaded innocent, and strong support for his statement came in 2018, when the Abc has decided to shoot a documentary in three episodes on its history, “The last Defense“. The miniseries, produced by the actress Viola Davis -famous for the series Netflix The rules of the perfect crime and for movies The Help And The doubt– had staged some of the theses of Jones’s defense, mobilizing various personalities of the black community including Kim Kardashian and various players of the Nba like Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin And Trae Young.

The conviction was mainly based on the statement of Jordan and ofto Paul Howell’s sister, Megan Tobey, witness eye of the killing of his brother. The woman testified in court that the gunman was wearing a cap flowing “over the ears, with hair sticking out from both sides.” On this description, however, Jones’s lawyers have always reiterated his innocence, given that in the photos in the possession of jury – taken a week before the murder – Jones had short hair, unlike Chris Jordan, who wore braids.

The man, in prison for 20 years, received pardon shortly after the execution of the first death sentence after six years in Oklahoma, which had sparked controversy in the state. On October 29, 2021, the African American John Grant, aged 60, died between vomiting and spasms twenty minutes after the lethal injection. Instead, also thanks to the documentary and the social media campaign, Jones had on his side more than six million of people around the world who have signed a petition for him, as well as the ambassador of the European Union, the Greek Stavros Lambrinidis who is also Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee, who wrote a letter to Governor Stitt.

The way to grace was not easy. The lawyers Jones filed a last-minute request on Thursday, November 19, while waiting for news from the governor, already pressured by dozens of student demonstrations in university of the state and from the words of several Republican deputies. Me too’Oklahomàs Pardon and Parole Board, the state body that decides on Thank you and the judgments, had voted 3 to 1 to recommend to the governor that Jones’s death sentence be commuted to life sentence with the possibility of probation, each time citing doubts about the evidence in the case. Only then did Stitt name two of the three members who voted to recommend pardon: Adam Luck And Kelly Doyle. The third member, Larry Morris, was appointed by the Criminal Court of Appeal, and said: “Personally, I believe that in death penalty cases there should be no doubts. And in a nutshell, I have doubts about this case“. The pardon hearing jury didn’t even vote for probation, then Jones will remain in prison.

The governor Stitt publicly said little about his decision, the only one declaration reported by US agencies bureaucratically repeats what is already known from the sentence: “After prayerful reflection and the review of materials presented on all sides of this case, I have decided to commute Julius Jones’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of probation“.