Olimpia began pre-season preparations with the development of medical tests, without Pedro Trollo and a confirmed reinforcement.

01/04/2024

Sample Olympia, current champion Apertura tournament belonging National Leaguewere called upon this Thursday to get back on track for another cup. This morning, before the start of pre-season work, Albos players underwent a routine medical examination.

Olimpia confirms the contract extension of Edric Menjívar and Justin Arboleda What happens to Andy Nahar?

These medical examinations were carried out in José Rafael Ferrari Center for Excellencewhere physical work begins in earnest this Monday. The coaching staff of the merengue team he commands Pedro Trollo They were not present at the medical examination, as they are still outside the country, but they will be registered on Monday.

FIRST CONFIRMED REINFORCEMENT The Lions have already confirmed their first player for next season and it is a defender. Andre Orellanawho was on loan from Marathon and returns to the club.