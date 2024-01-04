Olimpia began pre-season preparations with the development of medical tests, without Pedro Trollo and a confirmed reinforcement.
Sample Olympia, current champion Apertura tournament belonging National Leaguewere called upon this Thursday to get back on track for another cup.
This morning, before the start of pre-season work, Albos players underwent a routine medical examination.
These medical examinations were carried out in José Rafael Ferrari Center for Excellencewhere physical work begins in earnest this Monday.
The coaching staff of the merengue team he commands Pedro Trollo They were not present at the medical examination, as they are still outside the country, but they will be registered on Monday.
FIRST CONFIRMED REINFORCEMENT
The Lions have already confirmed their first player for next season and it is a defender. Andre Orellanawho was on loan from Marathon and returns to the club.
Olympia will refuse loans Jose Garcia The wolves are UPNFM, and because of this they asked to return Orellana to the lower part of the longhairs.
Another sacrifice the lion will make is Brian Moyawho was officially introduced as a new member of Real España de San Pedro Sula.