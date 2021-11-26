Olimpia Milano, this hurts very badly. Olympiacos overwhelms her at the Assago Forum. Third knockout in a row

An evening to forget for Olimpia Milano. As in Kazan, but this time in the Forum “fort”. Olympiacos dominate, 12/16 from 3 in the first half, but always in control in the second half, recovered only in the partial between the first and second quarter.

From there, Olimpia never played, proud in defense, but terrible in attack, unable to build with the circulation of the ball, canceled in attack on the iron.

For the Messina team it is the third knockout in a row, certainly the one that hurts the most: the final 72-93.

FIRST FOURTH

Olympiacos starting 3/3 from 3 in 2 ‘, 9-2 to start, then 4/4 by Dorsey and 4-13 with Messina timeout at 6.57. There is no change of pace hoped for, Vezenkov follows in transition Dorsey for 15-4, Dorsey for 5/5 from 3 (3/3 for him) and is 18-6. Milan does not defend, Olympiacos turns the ball great even reading the cuts below, 22-8 of maximum advantage, so two plays by HInes are worth 13-22 at 3.13. Shields warms up with two triples in a row (16-24), but Dorsey arrives at 4/4 personal from outside (16-27), Delaney responds with Fall’s hands in the face, the defense loses Papanikolaou for the bomb of 18 -30 (6/7 by team), Hall from the corner and Delaney on entry bring Milan back to 25-30 at the end of the first quarter. A luxury. 10 for Shields, 12 for Dorsey.

SECOND FOURTH

Again Hines, crazy block and then support of 33-33 at 8 ‘. Here a useless foul by Tarczewski on Larentzakis from the arc, two losses by Chacho, and a triple by Sloukas is worth a counterpart of 8-0 for the 33-41 at 6 ‘. The set is extended to 10-0 for two free shots by Martin, who scores 12-0 shortly after (33-45), then Datome hits from the arch (36-45 at 4.10). 8 points in the fourth for Martin, and TV-timeout who comes to Messina’s rescue. Again Datome from the corner (39-47), Printezis places the Greek tenth triple, the Greeks arrive at 12/16 from 3 (but one of the four errors produced 3 throws) and it is 45-58 at 1 ‘. 45-60 at the end of the first half, which is the greatest advantage. 12 by Shields, 10 by Datome, 14 by Dorsey, 10 by Vezenkov.

THIRD FOURTH

Olimpia starting with a lot of wrong shooting and not using a good defense. McKissic sends it back with the bomb of 53-68 at 3.20, Milan commits two fouls in attack in a row, at 2.28 Messina timeout in a decisive moment of the match. The Greeks touch +17, 57-72 at the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

There are no ideas in attack for this Olympia, never really in the game apart from the partial between the first and second quarter. Livio offers Printezis the +18 ball (58-76). There are also moments of tension on the pitch between Chacho and Larentzakis. The Spaniard puts the bomb of 63-77 obviously loaded, but Larentzakis immediately responds if he closes it at more than 5 ‘.