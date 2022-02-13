Omicron 2: can you be reinfected after Omicron? Here’s what we know

If it is true that the pandemic is loosening its grip, at least in Italy, this does not work everywhere: as we have seen in our newspaper, in fact, the twin sister of the Omicron variant, Omicron 2, is proving to be very contagious and widespread in some countries such as Denmark and Great Britain. The mutation, however, is not associated with more serious forms of the disease, it represents in all respects the current epidemiological situation but the British experts of the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency have published a 36-page report trying to grasp the salient aspects.

Is it possible to get reinfected?

If it is true that those who contracted the Delta variant may have become infected a second time with the Omicron variant, what happens between the two “twins”? Can anyone who takes the first get reinfected with Omicron 2? At the moment the news is very comforting: in England “ no sequence-confirmed BA.2 reinfection was detected following a BA.1 infection “, the experts write. So, anyone who has contracted Omicron in the last two months would be protected by Omicron 2” at least in the short term “As a study conducted by the Boston Medical Center suggests, until (and it is not said) BA.2 becomes dominant, the possibility of contracting the same virus again is next to impossible.

What happens with vaccines

Omicron 2 eludes the protection of vaccines on mild disease as happens for the “twin” but without major differences: as stated in the Messenger, if with two doses of the vaccine there is a 23-fold reduction in the neutralizing capacity of antibodies to the Omicron variant, with the latter this reduction is 27-fold. Similar situation also with the vaccinated with three doses: the effectiveness with Omicron is reduced by 6.1 times, with the number 2 up to 8.4 times. It must be said, however, that these studies are still in their infancy and more samples of people will be needed to confirm these numbers or modify them. So, although the reduction in protection with Omicron 2 drops by 25-30% compared to the first, these numbers do not raise concerns for reinfection. And then. a new study from the University of Oxford has shown that with the booster the two variants can be neutralized in the same way.

“A few small advantages”

The British Agency report then shows how BA.2 is able to produce symptoms half a day before BA.1: 3.27 days versus 3.72. In both cases, however, there is a reduced interval even with respect to the Delta variant, the symptoms of which begin to onset about 4 days after the virus enters the cells. As we wrote previously, Omicron 2 is already 65% ​​dominant in Denmark, the first European country where the infection “exploded”. But how does it differ from the original? “ It could be that BA.2 has some small advantage “in terms of ease of contagion, 1-3% more than the current one, he said Emma Hodcroft, an epidemiologist at the University of Bern who monitored variants around the world during the pandemic. With the current variant, “ they share many mutations, around 30, but they also have a bunch of mutations that are unique. They are quite similar, but they are also different. So they are very similar to the brothers, in my opinion. Different but obviously related “.

In short, at the moment the situation remains largely under control: the current variant is sequenced in 99% of cases in Italy. A spread of the “twin sister” in Italy is still quite remote.