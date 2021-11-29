Omicron variant, the WHO appeal: «Leave borders open. To close we need scientific bases “

The script has already started. A new variant, the fear of a leap of infections and the borders that begin to close. Canada has just confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant, in the Netherlands they tested positive 13 passengers and Italy also has its patient zero, which before being certified as positive moved to three different regions. Italy has already taken the first steps. From November 27 the entry and transit in the national territory are forbidden to persons who enter Previous 14 days “They have stayed or passed through South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini”. A block from which only Italian citizens residing in Italy together with their families are saved on condition that “they do not show symptoms of Covid-19”. Similar measures have also been taken in other countries, such as the United Kingdom.

This series of closures to African states has begun to worry the World Health Organization (WHO), which in a note called for scientific indications to be followed, without imposing travel bans. In fact, the risk is that humanitarian channels to these countries will also be blocked: «With the Omicron variant which has now emerged in various regions of the world, resorting to bids on travels that target Africa ends up undermining global solidarity. Travel limits may play a role in minimizing the spread of Covid-19, but they place a great burden on lives and livelihoods “. And again: “If one opts to introduce restrictions, these must not be superfluous, invasive or intrusive and must be scientifically based”.

Ricciardi: “There is a likelihood that vaccines protect against Omicron”

Guest to What’s the weather like, the scientific adviser of the Ministry of Health Walter Ricciardi explained that the existing vaccines could provide good coverage from the variant: «From Israel we get positive news: the tests continue to diagnose it, it has not bypassed the tests. There is a good chance that vaccines will continue to protect us ». Ricciardi then explained that the variant is worrying because it has a high ability to spread but on the other hand, according to the first analyzes conducted in South Africa, there would be no confirmation on a greater severity of the infection.

