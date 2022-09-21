Origin and meaning of the name Abigail

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Do you want to give your little girl a beautiful name that starts with A? Here it is! Know the origin and meaning of Abigail.

One of the first things to choose when a pregnancy is confirmed is what you will call the little one. A difficult task due to the number of options there are, but easy if you start looking now. Look at the information about the origin and meaning of Abigail’s name. Maybe it’s the chosen one!

Although Abigail is not as popular in Spanish-speaking countries, it is in the United States. According to data from Social Security USA, she is ranked at number 79 of the list of the 100 most used names in the last 100 years. Also, it is a very chosen denomination for girls in Canada, Australia and in the countries of the United Kingdom.

Know everything about Abigail’s name!

What does the name Abigail mean and where does it come from?

abigail is a name of Hebrew origin, whose original version in that language is אֲבִיגָיל – Abhigayil. This ancient word is made up of the elements abh, what does ‘parents’ mean and Gil, which refers to ‘joy’, ‘joy’ or ‘rejoice’. It is believed that the literal translation would be ‘the joy of the father’, but it is interpreted that the spirit of the word refers to ‘daddy’s girl’.

Variations of Abigail in other languages

Abigail’s name is very old and, thanks to this, we find it in several languages. In some languages ​​it is presented with small variations:

English, German and French : Abigail.

: Abigail. Danish: Abigael.

Abigael. Italian : Abigail.

: Abigail. Hungarian: Abigel.

In addition, there are shorter versions that are used as names or nicknames. The best known are Abba, Abi, Abbie, Aby, Gail and Gayle.

Famous women and people named Abigail

Abigail Breslin is an American actress who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the dramatic comedy Little Miss Sunshine.

This name has been known since biblical times and is always in force. Therefore, we will find it in women and fictional characters of all times. Here some examples:

Abigail Adams: name of the wife of John Adams, second president of the United States, and mother of John Quincy Adams, the 6th president of the same country.

name of the wife of John Adams, second president of the United States, and mother of John Quincy Adams, the 6th president of the same country. Abigail May Alcott Nieriker: American painter. She was the younger sister of Louisa May Alcott and was the inspiration for the character of Amy in the novel. little womenfrom 1868.

American painter. She was the younger sister of Louisa May Alcott and was the inspiration for the character of Amy in the novel. little womenfrom 1868. Abigail Kathleen Breslin: American actress, nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Little Miss Sunshine.

“- Grandpa, do you think I’m pretty?

– You are the most beautiful girl in the world.

– You say it to say.

-No. I’m crazy in love with you. And it’s not because of your brain or your personality.” -Little Miss Sunshine-

More famous with the name of Abigail

Abby Cadabby: fictional character in children’s show Sesame Street.

fictional character in children’s show Sesame Street. Abigail Edna Disney: US gun control activist and documentary producer. She is one of the heiresses of the Disney empire.

US gun control activist and documentary producer. She is one of the heiresses of the Disney empire. Abigail Eaton: car driver who participates in the races of the East Riding of Yorkshire in England.

car driver who participates in the races of the East Riding of Yorkshire in England. Abigail Glines: American book writer bestsellers romantic fiction.

American book writer bestsellers romantic fiction. Abigail Heyman: American photographer and feminist whose book, Growing Up Female, 1974, became a guide for the women’s movement.

American photographer and feminist whose book, Growing Up Female, 1974, became a guide for the women’s movement. Abigail Sciuto: series character name NCIS. She is a forensic scientist with a gothic style.

series character name NCIS. She is a forensic scientist with a gothic style. Abigail Van Buren: pseudonym for Pauline Esther “Popo” Phillips, advice columnist since 1956 with Dear Abby. That was the name of his publications that were in force for more than 40 years.

pseudonym for Pauline Esther “Popo” Phillips, advice columnist since 1956 with Dear Abby. That was the name of his publications that were in force for more than 40 years. Abby Whelan: name of the character of the White House chief of staff in the series scandal.

Abigail, the biblical story of a brave woman

For the Jews, Abigail is one of their seven prophetesses, along with Anna, Esther, Hulda, Deborah, Miriam, and Sarah. In the Old Testament, Abigail starred in a story that made her transcend as an intelligent, brave and prudent woman.

Married to Nabal, a dim-witted man, she saved her husband from being assassinated by David. The young woman had a quick reaction when her husband denied a request for collaboration and she herself brought supplies to the soldiers. In this way, she prevented David from killing Nabal. When her husband died, David found out and remembered the bravery of that beautiful woman. So, he sought her out and asked her to marry him. Thus, Abigail became David’s wife.

In the Old Testament, Abigail became the wife of King David, after the death of her husband, Nabal.

