Osimhen starting against Bologna? Check Spalletti’s decision

The Naples will find here shortly Victor Osimhen, fresh from a long stop between the face operation and the positivity to Covid-19. On Thursday evening he was present, in civilian clothes, in the stands of the Diego Armando Maradona, and the Nigerian hopes to be able to return to the field as soon as possible.

Today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport he takes stock of the situation on his condition, letting out what is the will of the blues in managing his return to the field.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli attempts to control the ball during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno / Getty Images)

The player, as announced by the same Luciano Spalletti, will most likely be called up for the challenge to Bologna, but it seems a gamble to be able to predict his start from the first minute.

This is because – the newspaper said – only yesterday he had a complete session with the group in Castel Volturno. It will therefore take time to find the best rhythm and condition, winning a more gradual return to ownership.

Francesco Fildi