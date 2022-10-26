other movies where The Rock acts

Dwayne Johnson became one of the most convening stars in Hollywood and the popular Black Adam realizes that. Other movies with the actor!

Black Adam it certainly became a mass phenomenon. The film tells the story of an antihero who wakes up after 5,000 years of sleep to find his home occupied by Intergang, a group of mercenaries. At the same time, the Justice Society of America he wants to neutralize it because he considers it a threat. The film has an overwhelming rhythm, lots of action and an unforgettable post-credits scene.

The DC Extended Universe is taking a breath of fresh air with this entry starring Dwayne Johnson who is a very popular actor as well as a figure who “cut tickets” and gives a great vibrancy to any product in which it participates. That is why in this note we are going to remember other films starring this figure from the Hollywood film industry.

+Movies starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

.5. Red alert

When Interpol sends a “Red alert”, means that Police departments around the world must be on alert to capture the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds). A coincidence that will cause something truly unpredictable to happen.

you can see it in Netflix.

.4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers are sucked into a video game, in which they become avatars of archetypal characters. There they will live multiple adventures, while looking for a way out of that strange reality where some of them will feel more comfortable than others. The objective? Return to the real world and the lives they left behind when this all started.

you can see it in Netflix and Movistar Play.

.3. Baywatch

Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), a strict and hard-working lifeguard from the old school, must work side by side with the rebellious Matt Brody (Zac Efron), a disgraced young ex-Olympic swimmer who likes to bend the rules. Together they will discover a criminal plot, based on drugs and murderers, that threatens the future of the Bay. Your objective will be to protect the beach from its destruction at the hands of an oil tycoon.

you can see it in Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar Play and Direct TV Go.

.two. Jungle Cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has prepared for them, Frank will take the scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat. His mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. The film is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at the Disney parks.

you can see it in Disney+.

.1. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Since Hobbs, an agent of the United States Diplomatic Security Service, and the British Shaw, a lawless outlaw, first faced each other, they have only exchanged slaps and profanity. But when the ruthless actions of Brixton, a genetically enhanced anarchist, threaten the future of humanity, the two team up to defeat him.

you can see it in Movistar Play.