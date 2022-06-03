Owen Wilson was the victim of stolen tires from his car – Film and TV – Culture

As reported by local authorities, American actor Owen Wilson, who has participated in films such as ‘Zoolander’, was the victim of a robbery, since some criminals took the four tires of his vehicle, which was parked outside his home.

The events occurred during the night of last Saturday, near the interpreter’s mansion, located in the city of Santa Monica, California, United States.

As usual, Wilson arrived in his luxury Tesla vehicle in the afternoon and left it parked in front of his property. The next morning, the actor got a big surprise when he realized that the four tires had disappeared.

As reported by the American media ‘TMZ’, due to the large value of the car (100 thousand dollars or 377 million pesos) the tires would be valued at approximately 4 thousand dollars (more than 15 million), an amount that the artist will have to pay.

The actor immediately alerted the authorities in the area, who have already launched a rigorous investigation, reviewing security cameras and criminal records in the area, to find those responsible for the crime.

According to the Police, the assailants would be investigated and tried under the crime of grand theft, although at the moment the respective capture has not been made.

Additionally, this is not the first time that a similar event has occurred, since hehefts in Los Angeles, and the other nearby communities – including Santa Monica – have been on the rise.

Crime in Santa Monica

The inhabitants of the suburbs adjoining Los Angeles, such as Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica, have been quite dissatisfied with the authorities due to insecurity that has been showing up lately.

According to a recent report by the local media ‘NBC Los Angeles’, the citizens of Santa Monica perceive that thefts against people, property and vehicles are the ones that have increased the most.

In addition, this information has been verified with studies, since in the most recent count carried out by the entity Safe Wise, Santa Monica is positioned among the four most unsafe cities in California, along with Oakland, San Bernardino and Compton.

As for crimes against property, the Los Angeles Police Department publicly assured that criminal gangs have besieged the homes of the wealthiest citizens in the area, but that they are already carrying out the respective operations to dismantle the organizations.

On the other hand, vehicle thefts also cause great concern in people, because have increased by 17% compared to the figures for 2020, as indicated by the Sheriff’s Department to the ‘Daily Mail’ media.

