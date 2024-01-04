Pamela Anderson, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Florence Pugh… These are the 23 stars who will make a sensation without makeup in 2023.

Between the cells that take on rides, the cells that eliminate hair complexes with acne, and the cells that cause painful fatigue after childbirth, the year 2023 is a frame of memorable photographs of people in nature.

Lorsqu’elles ne sont pas sur les Tapis rouges or sous les feux des Projecteurs, les célébrités nous ressemblent. It is definitely not a point of honor to show yourself surrounded by Hollywood decor on social networks, in the stars of Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez or Eva Longoria encore, which was a habit without posters fard devant leur millions d’abonnet. More on those who know the “no makeup” phenomenon, and the new sign of a coup in this nature movement in 2023: Pamela Anderson. Indeed, in the process of radically abandoning makeup and assistant at public events, on behalf of all artificiality depuis plusieurs mois, the 56-year-old actress declenché un veritable debat devenu viral. The moment his advisor Jamie Lee Curtis spoke of a “revolutionary” act.

Australian lira“Mockery” or “revolution”? Photos of Pamela Anderson without makeup at Fashion Week cause controversy

Même si la star d’Malibu Alert This is the best choice for a franchise where she spends time in the company of Alicia Keys in 2016, plus and plus personalities in their 50s and 50s, as well as the natural beauty on Tual, and I don’t like going to attractions or photo retouching for the most young people, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Sharon Stone, Julianne Moore, Heidi Klum or Gwyneth Paltrow.

Imperfections

The younger generation of artists also has an example. Chamois, blush, buds, scars… Derrière les mises en beauté glamor et le maquillage d’experts, les stars of Gen Z n’hésitent plus à se devoiler au natural sans camoufler leurs “imperfections”, afin de decomplexer celles et Ceux Qui subissent les mêmes questions de peau qu’elles. As an example selfie actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Lili Reinhart or fashion model Leni Klum, who showed off her unfiltered skin on Instagram to talk about her international acne struggles.

Australian liraBoutons d’acné sur les joues et le front: photograph of Millie Bobby Brown after the adventure and after the applause of her fans

Postpartum effect

Enfin, this year some of them are also doing their part for postpartum parole after giving birth, such as the best Adriana Lima, who responds to her detractors by suggesting that they are “the face of my mother.” Tennis player Serena Williams, actress Lindsay Lohan or singer Jessie J for an encore also participate in the cliché of the “new mom on social media” by inviting young followers to relativize. Year 2024 enclenchera-t-elle pour de bon une nouvelle – is this nature among our celebrities?