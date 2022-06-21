Panamanian court shelves Mossack and Fonseca, accused of Lava Jato case

A Panamanian court issued a provisional dismissal of Ramon Fonseca Y Jurgen Mossackfounders of the defunct law firm linked to the scandal known as “Panama Papers”and almost 40 more people investigated for alleged money laundering crimes in the case “car wash“, the Judicial Branch (OJ) said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation of the case began in 2016 and linked a law office in Panama that was dedicated to the creation of corporations for the alleged mobilization of illegal funds from the “Lava Jato” case, the largest corruption investigation in the history of Brazil, that imprisoned figures from the Brazilian elite such as former president Luiz Inácio Lula.

However, Judge Baloísa Marquínez assured that during the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office “did not demonstrate which accounts were created in Panama, created with the purpose of hiding money of illicit origin, nor the amounts of money entered from offshore companies,” according to the O.J.

Marquínez added that the typology used to cover up and justify funds was not proven, nor was the traceability of the money that allegedly comes from Brazil evidenced. Nor was it proven that the investigated law firm managed any funds or Brazilian bank accounts.

The Third Liquidator Court also ordered to lift all the personal precautionary measures and release bonds applied to the defendants who benefited from dismissal.

The extinct law firm Mossack Fonseca rose to fame in 2016 after the publication by several media outlets of the leak of thousands of confidential documents that exposed accounts in tax havens of personalities such as the former Argentine president Mauricio Macri, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, Argentine star Lionel Messi, and actress Emma Watson.