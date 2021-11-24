pandemic forecasts, who is condemned – Libero Quotidiano





The next ones can be foreseen outbreaks and waves of Covid-19? According to a study it is possible, so as to allow governments to act in advance and not be caught unprepared. It would be enough to measure the atmospheric temperatures of every city in the world, make a comparison with the epidemiological curves recorded in those same cities in 2019 and 2020, and finally compare the data. The result is a colorful map: red for warmer areas, green for much of Europe, the Middle East, China and the southern United States, Japan and Korea, blue for northern Europe and Russia. , purple for colder areas.





Linking areas of the same color together, writes the site insideover, by reading the parallels that delimit the borders on the geographical map, the climatic zones at risk of Covid can be outlined. It is a group of researchers who have attempted the enterprise with a study titled Temperature, Humidity, and Latitude Analysis to Estimate Potential Spread and Seasonality of Coronavirus Disease 2019 . It starts from the fact that Sars-CoV-2 is associated with seasonality. And here the situation in 50 different cities in 2019, with and without disease, was examined.





The significance of this study implies that the distribution of community Covid outbreaks along narrow measurements of latitude, temperature and humidity is consistent with the behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus. The analysis examined climate data from 50 cities “with and without a substantial spread of Covid in their respective communities”. The data was collected from January to March 10, 2020. In this case there would be a fire zone which may be at greater risk of spreading COVID-19. “Using weather models, it might be possible to estimate the regions most likely to be at greatest risk of spreading the virus, allowing for a focus of public health efforts on surveillance and threat containment,” insideover reveals. A discovery that could change the course of the history of this pandemic.