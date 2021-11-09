Paolo Barilla gives himself an exclusive Porsche 911 GT3 – Auto World

It took three years but eventually the special Porsche 911 GT3 992 series specially created to celebrate 60 years of Paolo Barilla has seen the light. The super sports car from Zuffenhausen was built directly according to the wishes of the former driver and entrepreneur who collaborated closely with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and the Porsche Style design department, thus creating a car inspired by the 956 with which Barilla has triumphed at Le Mans 1985. The former driver was thus the first customer of the German brand to complete the new Sonderwunsch program.

The Italian entrepreneur wanted to design an exclusive Porsche 911 GT3 (992) based on his Le Mans winning car and be fully involved in its creation. In addition to the characteristic racing look in Summer Yellow, black and white, this special car has the race number 7 on the hood and doors. Other features such as the rear wing and the gear lever have also been reinterpreted and partly developed independently. “The unique customer experience is at the heart of the Porsche brand”, said Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic of Porsche AG. “That is why the Sonderwunsch program is another milestone in terms of customer enthusiasm around the world. And this automotive project is the flagship of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization ”.

“In the eighties I had the opportunity to drive the wonderful Porsche 956, an iconic car for performance and beauty “, explained Paolo Barilla. “The interpretation of certain elements in a modern GT3 makes that memory exciting and vital, for me and for the people who are close to me.” One of the special features of this 911 GT3 is the exterior paint: reinterprets the striped design of the historic racing car. The front apron and decorative headlight rings are also painted in Summer Yellow. The design of the central locking wheels is inspired by the rims of the Porsche 956. When used in racing, these had white aeroblades. The rims of the 911 GT3 are also white at the front, while the rear axle is painted in a modern gold color. It has been inserted on the sides the initials “PB 60”, which represents the initials and age of Paolo Barilla. The style of this logo is inspired by the graphics of the then main sponsor of the Le Mans winning car.

Black dominates the interior, with door entry guards and the decorative yellow trim on the dashboard passenger side which are embellished with a logo specially designed with the customer in mind. It combines the type code 956, the “Le Mans 1985” logo and the stylized silhouette of the racing car. This logo and the 1985 circuit are also embroidered in the headrests. The gear lever is reminiscent of the magnesium sphere of the 956 and is an elaborate bespoke product: the top has been milled from an aluminum block and the surface has been sanded. Inside the new Sonderwunsch program, the client assumed the role of project manager. As part of the project team, made up of experts from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and the Style Porsche design department, Barilla collaborated directly in the creation of the car of his dreams. The process took a total of three years, from the first design draft to the verification of technical feasibility and construction. Development began on the basis of the previous GT3 car, as the type 992 was still in series development.