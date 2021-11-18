Paracetamol, in Italy a tablet costs more than other European countries

One tablet of paracetamol in our country it costs more than in the rest of Europe. The correspondent of “Striscia la Notizia” Max Laudadio investigated the price of the drug noting that Italians pay an average of € 4.20 for a pack of 20 tablets compared to € 0.43 from theAlbania.

The correspondent tried to ask for explanations from Francesco Trotta, manager AIFA Pharmaceutical Spending Monitoring Office, who he replied: “We have packs that are standard in terms of the number of tablets, in other countries they can also have jars of 100 tablets”.

“In Italy – adds the manager – it is not possible to sell a pack with more tablets because the paracetamol is a drug with a risk of overdose or adverse events “. The correspondent of”Strip the News “ However, he points out that it is possible to buy more than one pack without a prescription at the pharmacy.