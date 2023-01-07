Parents authorize Fernando Tatis Jr to play baseball

According to a report by Dennis Lin, a correspondent for the Parents San Diego for The Athletic newspaper, the Californian organization has Fernando Tatis Jr. authorized to resume activities related to baseball.

According to the columnist, the Dominican shortstop You will be able to practice ball again starting this weekend. It should be remembered that Tatis Jr. may join the roster of Big leagues de los Frailes has already started the season, specifically until April 20, because he still complies with the 80-game punishment imposed by MLB after testing positive for prohibited substances.

In late October of last year, just as San was competing in the playoffs, the 24-year-old from Dominican Republic had to undergo a second wrist surgery.