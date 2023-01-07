Sports

Parents authorize Fernando Tatis Jr to play baseball

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

According to a report by Dennis Lin, a correspondent for the Parents San Diego for The Athletic newspaper, the Californian organization has Fernando Tatis Jr. authorized to resume activities related to baseball.

According to the columnist, the Dominican shortstop You will be able to practice ball again starting this weekend. It should be remembered that Tatis Jr. may join the roster of Big leagues de los Frailes has already started the season, specifically until April 20, because he still complies with the 80-game punishment imposed by MLB after testing positive for prohibited substances.

In late October of last year, just as San was competing in the playoffs, the 24-year-old from Dominican Republic had to undergo a second wrist surgery.


Follow us on

ismael hernandez

I have graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio host for a few years in the “Perla Tapatía”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by Periódico El Debate in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “Mi Bolsillo”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I still continue to work as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully reveal to our readers the most relevant news in the world of baseball, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to see the Fenway Park stadium, the historic site of the “Red Sox”.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The cold greeting between ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Lloris at Tottenham

6 days ago

He received 8 million, they uncover how Martino destroyed the Tri’s dressing room in the World Cup

5 days ago

Juan Soto will not play with Tigres del Licey

3 days ago

‘Here you come for titles’; Pocho Guzmán was presented with ChivasMediotiempo

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button