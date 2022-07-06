Patricia Highsmith and the cinema – Culturamas

By Jose Luis Munoz.

It is striking how many times Patricia Higshmith’s novels were adapted for the screen and the fairly high quality of those films. Something similar to what happened to John Le Carré. Up to 20 films inspired by the works of this great American narrator are counted, some of which are remakes. And who first adapted it, in 1951, was Alfred Hitchcock, the magician of suspense, with strangers on a train which by the way was made a remake in India.

Patricia Highsmith was much more beloved by European cinema than by North American cinema, and above all by the French. Is that why the writer settled in Europe? Was she some kind of premonition? Rene Clement (Full sun), Claude Autant Lara (The murderer), Claude Miller (Until the last hell), Michel Deville (Deep water), Claude Chabrol (The cry of the owl Y hinds).

Of the film adaptations that have been made of the North American writer, I prefer the two versions that were shot in Ripley’s Talent: Full sun by René Clement, with Maurice Ronet, Alain Delon and Marie Laforet, and the homonymous one by Anthony Minguellha, with Matt Damon, Gweney Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchet and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Difficult, if not impossible, to say which of them is better. Both are very good and the cast of actors, spectacular.

Of the american friend Two versions were made, the one by Wim Wenders, converted into a cult film by its actors (Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz and the cursed director Nicholas Ray who appeared with an eye patch), which time has punished, and the version made by Liliana Cavani, the Italian director of The night porterwith the title Ripley’s Talentin which the emblematic character of the writer was played by John Malkovich.

Of Deep water there are also two versions, the one made by Michel Deville with Isabelle Huppert and Jean Louis Tritignant, and the very recent one deep waterto be released, by Adrian Lyne, the director of Nine weeks and a halfwith Ben Affleck and the very fashionable Ana de Armas.

Of The cry of the owl we have the Claude Chabrol film of the same name and a British film from 2009.

And there is a novel that is not black and that was adapted and deserves mention: carol by Todd Haynes, with Cate Blanchett, who adapts the price of saltone of the most intimate, which speaks of the lesbian drive of its author.

The themes of Patricia Highsmith’s novels are so current that they continue to be adapted to the cinema relentlessly from 1951 to the present day, specifically until this year, when the Adrian Lyne remake is scheduled to be released. The woman who loved cats and hated people was lucky on the big screen, something that does not often happen with authors who see how directors reinterpret their novels and distort them, using them as a lever to make their work.