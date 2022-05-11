pay attention to how much ham you eat, the risk increases

Is there a correlation between prostate cancer and consumption of ham? Let’s find out the recent studies in this regard together.

It is now known that the consumption of red meat can cause the onset of diseases of different nature and origin, however – it often happens that we are not exposed to the reason for these effects on our body. Speaking of this, we would like to underline that in processed red meats (we are therefore talking about sausages, cold cuts and etc.) there are particular toxic substances for our body and harmful to our health.

We refer to nitrites And nitrates, useful elements for the conservation and to maintain the red color of the meat, but at the same time terribly dangerous for us in the first place. These two substances in factthey bind to the proteins present in our stomach and turn into nitrosamineswhich represent real carcinogenic elements. It is precisely for this reason that the excessive consumption of red meat, hams and sausages is associated, not only with the onset of cardiovascular diseases, but also with development of real tumors. Let’s explore the topic together.

Prostate cancer and ham: the scientifically proven correlation

Recently, a group of researchers decided to look into lifestyle more than 100,000 people. Each of them ate sausages and red meat on a daily basis. The study was then continued for seven years, after which time the researchers analyzed the physical health of those involved. The results confirmed that 3,311 people were diagnosed with cancer, mostly of the breast and prostate.

Basically, we refer to the simple consumption of two slices of ham a day – an intake that increases by 58% risk of prostate cancer in men and del 25% of breast cancer for the woman. The research made it possible to concretize the theories about the toxicity of red meat, allowing to acquire awareness on substances we take unknowingly. Completely eliminating meat from the diet obviously represents a drastic solution, but limiting its consumption and above all avoid the intake of sausages and hams – could really make a difference.