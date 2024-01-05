Peñarol ends Byron Castillo’s citizenship controversy | Football | Kinds of sports

Atlético Penarol in Uruguay did not complicate the situation and announced that right-back Byron Castillo will be registered as an Ecuadorian, despite the sanctions of the Sports Disciplinary Court (TAS) against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) and Tricolor.

The Montevideo team published an image with a passport in the background, an Ecuadorian flag, a keychain and photos of Castillo wearing a Tricolor T-shirt, clarifying that he will be registered as an Ecuadorian in the Uruguayan country.

Byron Castillo is hired by Peñarol from Uruguay in the midst of controversy over the CAS sanction.

It is also noted that the 28-year-old will wear number 26 in his kit for the Carbonera team, where Ecuadorian Alberto Spencer is considered a legend for the numerous titles he gave them with his goals at local level and in the Copa Libertadores in the 60s.

Metastasis case: Judge Ronald G., who ordered Byron Castillo to be registered as an Ecuadorian, is among the 29 detained

On July 28, 2015, Castillo came into the spotlight when Emelec decided to terminate his contract because, following an investigation by the club, it was determined that he was not born in Ecuador.

According to the Vice Minister of Sports of Ecuador, Byron Castillo is ready to play in the Professional League and in any competition.

“Among other problems related to his childhood, he did not remember what school he attended in the canton of General Villamil (Playas), his supposed place of birth,” Nassib Nehme, former president of the Electric company, told EL UNIVERSO about the answers he received full information. gave back when he was opposed by the blue leadership.

Against the backdrop of these statements, the judge of the Northern 2nd Criminal Judicial Division, based in Guayaquil, stated on January 28, 2021 that habeas data that Byron David Castillo Segura represented and ordered, in a letter dated February 25 of the same year, addressed to the Ecuadorian Civil Registry, to register him as an Ecuadorian citizen.

CAS sanction

In November 2022, twelve days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced in a statement that “the EFF violated Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by using a document containing false information.” (Castillo’s passport listed as Colombian by executives from Peru and Chile)” and that for this reason he imposed a fine (a deduction of three points for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in favor of Tricolor and a fine of approximately CHF 110,000 for Ecuafutbol “). ).

The higher body applied its punishment based on an investigation that Jaime Jara, a retired national police colonel, carried out in 2018 as president of the FEF investigative commission, which concluded in its report that Castillo He is Colombian.

In Mexico they didn’t want it

In late November 2023, controversy arose in Ecuador when it became known that Castillo would return to Sports Club Barcelona after his time at the Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca, but without knowing under what nationality he would be registered, according to the Aztec magazine website. Total football.

The note states that “the defense attorney has serious legal problems with the issue of his citizenship. The reason why Pachuca’s group no longer wants to see him in Tuzo and not in the Leon club of Liga MX. The reality is that we will see him in a different shirt at Clausura 2024.”

According to a post signed by journalist Luis Estan Lozano, Castillo’s next destination was to be Ecuador: “He arrived in Mexican football in June 2022 from Barcelona in his country in exchange for $3.1 million. It is the Guayaquil team that plans to repatriate him in the winter market and they already consider him one of their priorities to strengthen their team at the beginning of 2024. (D)