Penélope Cruz: a film journey

On September 17, during the San Sebastian Festival, Penelope Cruz will receive the National Film Award. “For the successes achieved in 2021, which join all those collected in an exceptional career”, they stated in the jury’s deliberation. In 2020 she was the first Spanish actress to win the Volpi Cup at the Venice Festival. And this winter achieved its fourth nomination for the Oscars, rising as the most nominated Spanish actress in history.

The award also comes with two highly applauded pending premieres with which he has returned to Venice: L’immensita, by Emmanuele Crialese; Y in the margins, directing debut by Juan Diego Botto. While filming the blockbuster Michael Mann, Ferrari. In other words, he will receive the award in the middle of another great year.

But when hasn’t it been a great year for Penelope Cruz since she debuted just 30 years ago Ham Ham? His leap to Hollywood came early, at the turn of the century he moved there and began an international career that he has taken her all over the world, in several languages ​​and, above all, always back to Spain Where have your most awarded triumphs come from? (Back, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​Parallel Mothers).

On the occasion of this award and those 30 years of career, We trace his journey through some of the most important, emotional and iconic places, landscapes and spaces of his career.

Starting, of course, with that Monegros desert who stepped hard and salt shaker with less than 18 years. That red dress. The loaf of bread. The bull. Dry, young and passionate Spain. That same year he also premiered Belle Epoque, as the most innocent of the four sisters in an idyllic universe of pre-Republic and pre-war harmony and happiness. And with that movie, that she took the Oscar, took a first step to Hollywood.