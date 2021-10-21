News

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films EXCLUSIVE

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer 'Official Competition' Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired US rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire The article comes from City Roma News.
