Entertainment

People. Kim Kardashian fined for fraudulently promoting a cryptocurrency

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

American star Kim Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million for praising a cryptocurrency on her Instagram account without mentioning that she was paid to do so, the Wall Street policeman announced on Monday. DRY.

The authority specifically accuses the reality TV star, influencer and businesswoman of advertising a cryptocurrency asset, EMAX tokens, sold on EthereumMax, failing to indicate that she had been paid $250,000 per platform for this operation.

The fine includes a penalty of $1 million as well as an adjustment of $260,000 which represents the amount received by Ms. Kardashian and interest.

Rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife, who agreed to cooperate with the SEC, also pledged not to promote cryptocurrency assets for three years.

A personal fortune of $1.8 billion

“This case is a reminder that when celebrities or influencers promote investment opportunities, including cryptocurrency assets, that doesn’t mean those investment products are good for all investors,” Gary Gensler said in a statement. , the boss of the SEC. “We encourage investors to consider the potential risks and opportunities of an investment in light of their financial objectives,” Gensler added.

According to Forbes, Ms. Kardashian’s personal fortune is $1.8 billion. She has 331 million followers on Instagram.

Already present in the world of make-up and sculpting underwear, she launched the private equity firm SKKY Partners in early September with Jay Simmons.

Other celebrities have been caught in the past by US authorities for illegally promoting cryptocurrencies, including boxer Floyd Mayweather, rap star DJ Khaled, actor Steven Seagal and rapper TI

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Physical consequences suffered by Lily Collins for her work in ‘Emily in Paris’ – Publimetro Colombia

3 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

4 mins ago

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

14 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button