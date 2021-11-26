Perfect abs are a myth: TikTokers reveal the tricks of actors and models behind ‘dream’ photos

The problem of non-acceptance of one’s own body due to images of extreme perfection on social media, which mainly afflicted women, also overwhelmed the male sphere, emerging with great feedback on TikTok.

Perfect turtle abs, sculpted bodies and muscles like those of the gods superheroes of the Marvel universe: Instagram and the various social platforms show almost unnatural male bodies, which however many guys aspire to.

On the other hand, looking good in photos and videos on social media has become one of the priorities of Generation Z and of millennials, who during their life in video chat during the pandemic could not help but be overwhelmed by video call narcissism, making themselves seduce by ideal images that are not real.

The alarm comes from TikTok, where many content creator they have raised the alarm and are joining together to raise gods body positivity messages also with regard to male bodies and the risks at a perceptual and self-esteem level that can be incurred.

Andrew Briedis, TikToker with 86.5k followers, posted videos titled “Abs: the big lie” (Abs: the big lie) to dispel the myth of the six-pack that many men seem to have on social media and that is often seen on celebrities: from Ryan Gosling to Channing Tatum.

Briedis, who ironically calls himself a “failed model” and is not ashamed to present himself as he is to his followers, shows the process of “Aesthetic flexing”, or rather the technique to contract the stomach showing a set of super-contracted abdominals that in the picture look like the result of a lifetime of training.

Andrew Briedis advises all his followers not to fall into the illusory trap of social media, which can lead to profound damage physically and mentally and some of them thank him, declaring that he has saved years of therapy thanks to his video. Finally, the Tiktoker recommends that you consult a specialist if you want to lose weight or change your fitness.

British entertainer Dylan Miller also creates videos on TikTok in the name of body positivity and normalization of the male body. The influencer in a sketch dances in an ironic way, writing in the post that we need to normalize the guys who don’t have “perfect” abs and bodies (and they have a bad way of getting around). Again it happened to followers.

Tyler Tippet, on the other hand, is a Tiktoker who has lost more than 40kg in a year, and has a profile entirely dedicated to body positivity: his bio says “you deserve the world”, and with this look at the positive Tyler tells how much physical and mental health go hand in hand and how much no one should be “defined” by the number on a scale.

Tyler shared with his followers the difficulties of sagging skin after losing a lot of weight, while having fun sharing gags and dance trends in the name of self love and to love each other exactly for what you are.

The Tiktokers thus take an example from activists, who are making social media a more democratic and inclusive place. Danae Mercer, journalist and body activist, dispelled many myths about it the final result of the photos on social media, showing positions and types of light that can make bodies look bionic, when instead they are just methods of masking the natural look of the skin.

There democratization of bodies it is fundamental on social media, which often offer illusory or manipulated images, which can come to confuse even the most balanced people. In a study by Psychology Today in fact, it is reported that the popularity of social media and photo retouching platforms have had a huge impact on requests for cosmetic surgery.

As early as 2017, he reports Psychology TodayIn a survey of plastic surgeons, 55% of doctors confirmed that patients had requested interventions aimed at improving the appearance of the face for selfies.

We also come from a period of anxiogenic pandemic and still not concluded in which, as Ansa reported, a real boom in consultations for aesthetic treatments was recorded from the United States to Italy, which confirms the growing obsession of people for your image online, which in the last period has suffered a dizziness, almost replacing the real one.

Among the appeals body positive of stars such as Lizzo and Will Smith, and the mental health-oriented ones of Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and Demi Lovato, thus opening the doors to a more authentic attitude and an idea of ​​a supportive community, which reminds users of the importance of their uniqueness even before any avatar that represents them.

