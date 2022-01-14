Perfect and beautiful smile: like having white and straight teeth

Julia Roberts has insured him for $ 22 million

AUDREY HEPBURN SAYS: “I think it is the most beautiful accessory a woman can wear”. And to think like her there are still many. There are millions of Italians who, in spite of the mask, have become obsessed: they want to show off the most perfect smile possible, at all costs. Transparent appliances to realign the teeth and treatments to whiten them, gymnastics designed specifically to firm up the cheekbone-labial muscles, tattoos to redefine their contours and fillers to restore firmness are the bestsellers of the moment.

The beauty is that the result they aspire to is very subjective. Every mouth, even if it is not that of Julia Roberts (who even insured her with Lloyd’s for 22 million dollars), becomes more seductive just working onuniqueness “imposed” by nature with dental arches, size and shape of the lips. There is, however, a starting point from which no one can ignore: the conformation of the opening curve, which can be summarized in three large groups.

And what kind of smile are you?

The smile most widespread? It is that said commissural, owning 67 percent of the population. To recognize which group you belong to, focus on the corners of the mouth: if they rise under the contraction of the levator muscles, leaving only the upper dental arch exposed, you have something in common with Jennifer Aniston.

If, on the other hand, in addition to the raising of the angles, the elevators of the upper lip are also activated, particularly showing the canines, you belong to the smile band. canine, which includes Tom Cruise, Sharon Stone and 31 percent of humans.

Related Articles

Finally, if smiling you also call into question the depressor muscle of the lower lip, which tends to highlight the incisors by flattening the convexity, you are among the happy few (only 2 percent) with a smile. complex, in the company of a certain Marilyn.

Hyaluronic acid u ber alles

IN ALL THREE CASES, consider that the lips always play a fundamental role. Enhancing them without distorting them is the top trend of aesthetic medicine which, to restore hydration, turgor and volume in a single session (average cost 250 euros per vial), relies on fillers based on hyaluronic acid in different concentrations. This does not exclude some good habits to be included in the cosmetic beauty routine. Go ahead, first of all, to the exchange of advice on cocoa butter, balms with honey and olive oil to be followed by exfoliating massages based on cane sugar. But above all, no vices.

IF YOU HAVE NOT MADE IT YET, stop smoking: the repetitive movements necessary to inhale / exhale the smoke speed up the skin aging of the perilabial areas. The same happens to those who often drink with a straw. On the other hand, face yoga exercises are very useful, capable of relaxing and toning the deep muscles of the mouth, counteracting the first downward sagging that risk extinguishing the smile, but also the asymmetries created by tensions.

A help from (face) yoga

“Our method has studied sequences of exercises that work in depth to annihilate the sagging caused by gravity and bad habits,” explains Jurate Kairaityte, coach of the Face Yoga Massage method, of which Meghan Markle is also a fan. “Try to observe, for example, how your mouth behaves as you speak and make an effort to always keep a half smile: not only will you keep your lips and contours working, but you will only send positive messages to others “.

ABOUT FRAMES: a pleasant smile does not accept unnecessary fluff. Always equip yourself with shaped DIY wax strips, pre-cut and modular (the only ones that do not leave streaks) with which to cover the perimeter of the mucous membranes and proceed with the decisive tearing against the grain. The pain will pass before you complete the word “ouch”, while a soothing almond oil will ease the redness in minutes. The torture will be repeated every three weeks, like the hair regrowth dye, and it will progressively weaken the hair bulbs.

Browse the gallery Oral hygiene: the right products to take care of your smile

Tattoo artist or aesthetic doctor?

It will be more challenging, however, to make the barcodes disappear naturally, those small and insidious vertical lines that over time surround the smile revealing its age. Here the most effective cosmetic solutions come from botox like concentrates, that is liquid serums rich in pure active ingredients. Among these the viper venom, one of the most powerful paralyzers of the muscles. Studied for a long time in the laboratories, it is safe, but unfortunately its effect is temporary: it stretches the area from two to six hours.

IF YOU WANT SOMETHING more lasting and in any case not too invasive, you need to resort to an aesthetic doctor. «The most requested technique is the biorevitalization of the skin surrounding the mucous membranes », underlines Francesca Carota, maxillofacial surgeon and consultant of aesthetic medicine at the FB medical office in Milan. «It consists in the infiltration of a cocktail of vitamins and meso-botox capable of relaxing the vertical fine lines formed by the contraction of the orbicularis muscle. The result is obtained in a session of a few minutes and lasts from four to six months, without leaving bruises ». The cost is also low: 150 euros.

IF THE INTENT is to redesign and plump the lips in a natural way, without acting on the volume (luckily the “dinghy lips” are in disgrace), there are two ways: to contact a good tattoo artist or go back to the aesthetic doctor who, working with hyaluronic acid fillers in different concentrations, it restores hydration, turgor and volume by bringing back the hands.

The makeup of the make up artist

For those who do not want to resort to pricks, the third way is in make-up, which can really work miracles. «The bar code can be disguised for an evening with a good one primer that smoothes lips and contours and with a matte lipstick long-lasting in luminous tones », advises Valter Gazzano, national make up artist Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

Which also reveals the trick to eliminate the sadness of a thin or downward curved mouth: “The ace in the hole is the corrector, which makes a clean sweep of the outlines, while the chocolate colored pencil, not pearly, redraws the shapes, following the outer white line of the outline. Be careful, however, not to go beyond it and to blend the excess pigment inwards, excluding the external corners, to avoid the Joker effect ».

The rest is a breeze: just fill the shape with glossy or satin lipsticks, with soft textures and in nude or gloss nuances. The chiaroscuro effect will make the smile much sexier.

Straight, white & glow teeth

LAST BUT NOT LEAST, the teeth chapter. In the imagination they must be straight and perfectly white. To realign the arch is the made in USA technology of Invisalign (that of the transparent masks).

While companies such as Switzerland intervene to protect and make them shine vVardis, which, with the kindness of a gel based on a biocompatible protein (WX technology), takes care of enamel and caries. For now, in Italy, it is only from Luisaviaroma (and online).

However, the best lesson remains that of Alessandro Michele, who for the first lipstick campaign Gucci chose to capture the flawed smile of the punk rock star Dani Miller. So much for the better if it made many smile. Because, as the great Charlie Chaplin said, “a day without a smile is always a lost day“.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION