Peter Dinklage and Joe Wright: “This ‘Cyrano’ can speak to new generations”

An all-time classic returns to theaters with a renewed air. This March 11, ‘Cyrano’ will premiere, with which Joe Wright returns to period films with an adaptation of Erica Schmidt’s musical, which is based on the famous work of Edmond Rostand. An updated version of the theater piece that seeks to connect with the new generations. “I think it can speak to young audiences because of the issues it tackles”notes Peter Dinklage, who plays the iconic Cyrano de Bergerac.

As with Rostand’s original work, Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) dazzles with his razor-sharp wit in any oratory matchup, as well as his swordsmanship in a duel to the death. Nevertheless, The gentleman is marked by a physique that does not comply with the conventionalities or the canons of beauty, having dwarfism. Therefore, he represses his love for the beautiful Roxanne. (Haley Bennett). Fallen in love with the beauty of Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Cyrano makes a pact for Christian: while the handsome young man conquers the lady with her physique, it will be Cyrano who helps him make her fall in love by writing her love letters from she. That way, even from a distance, Cyrano will be able to feel the affection of his beloved.

Considered one of the most representative works of the late nineteenth century and a piece that elevated Edmond Rostand as one of the most important French playwrights in history’, the film reinvents the concept of the piece by dispensing with the characteristic long nose of its protagonist, changing it for the height of Dinklagewith which the musical seeks to have greater authenticity. “I fell in love with this version of Cyrano as I watched Erica Schmidt’s creative process. […] He has done an amazing job. He has been able to take this work from the end of the 19th century and adapt it while keeping the spirit”, declares Dinklage in an interview granted to eCartelera.

“It was a dream come true to shoot in Italy”

“It got rid of the nose that Cyrano is known for and replaced much of the original text with love songs. […] With this version, I felt that it was important to me, it spoke to me. […] now is when the work has really touched my heart”adds the actor.

To look for more authenticity, ‘Cyrano’ was shot on real locations, with Sicily as the setting for this period drama. “Shooting in Sicily has been the best experience of my life. I love Italy and I’m a big lover of Italian cinema. So shooting there made me feel like we were shooting an Italian feature film, only with dialogue in English. It was a dream come true. reality”, Joe Wright points out.

Directed by Joe Wright and written by Erica Schmidt, ‘Cyrano’ stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Ray Strachan and Glen Hansard. The film will be exclusively in theaters from this March 11, by Universal Pictures.