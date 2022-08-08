Petro asks to end the failed drug war when assuming the presidency of Colombia

The new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroproposed in his investiture speech to put an end to the failed “war on drugs” in the world and move on to a “strong consumption prevention policy” in developed countries.

“It’s time for a new international convention that accepts that the war on drugs has failed,” said the leftist leader of the country with the world’s largest cocaine producer.

Without mentioning the United States, the main consumer of the drug that is processed in Colombia, Petro questioned the “four decades” of anti-drug persecution that Washington has encouraged.

“The war on drugs strengthened the mafias and weakened the States,” he said, adding that in that time a “million Latin Americans” have been murdered and 70,000 North Americans die “by overdoses every year.”

“Are we going to expect another million Latin Americans to be murdered and for overdoses to rise to 200,000 in the United States each year?” he added in his first speech as head of state.

In this sense, he proposed changing “failure for success” and ending the war on drugs “for a policy of strong prevention of consumption in developed societies.”