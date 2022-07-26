Petro receives a country with 2.5 million Venezuelan migrants

Venezuelan migrants cross the border between Venezuela and Colombia through the La Pampa pass, near Cúcuta, on March 2, 2019. Manuel Hernandez/Cont (Getty Images)

Colombia, by far the main destination of the diaspora from neighboring Venezuela, has maintained against all odds a welcoming migratory policy that has placed it at the forefront of Latin America. A praised response to an unprecedented challenge, and of enormous dimensions. The official figures have just taken a new leap, with about 2.5 million Venezuelan citizens throughout the Colombian territory, according to the most recent report by the immigration authorities, published just on the eve of the presidential inauguration of Gustavo Petro el next August 7.

Some six million Venezuelans have fled their country in successive waves, pushed by the political, social and economic crisis of recent years. Although they have dispersed across the continent, a huge portion of that exodus has crossed moors and mountains, by bus, on foot or by car. auto stop, to settle in search of opportunities in Colombia. There are more than 2,200 kilometers of border, a porous border line in which informal crossings known as trails abound. The pandemic exposed, even more, the precarious conditions of Venezuelan migrants. In Colombia, many are part of the vulnerable fringes of society –especially those who lacked papers–, to the point that up to nine out of ten feed the ranks of the informal sector.

The outgoing Government of Iván Duque launched more than a year ago, in February 2021, the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants (ETPV), valid for 10 years, with which it was proposed to regularize them all, about a million of them undocumented —that is, they had entered through the trails, or exceeded the terms of the permit originally granted—. Broadly speaking, it is a plan to integrate this population and allow them access to formal work, education or health: A gateway to the State’s services offer. That initiative earned Duque numerous international accolades, although Colombia has repeatedly called for warm words to be translated into greater commitment from donor countries.

In that long-awaited x-ray of the migratory challenge that the next government will receive, disclosed last week, Venezuelan migrants went from 1,842,390 in August 2021 to 2,477,588, with a cut to February of this year, a growth of 34% in a semester. In other words, around 5% of the inhabitants of Colombia are already Venezuelan migrants. Almost half a million have settled in Bogotá, the main destination, followed by Medellín (190,000) and Cúcuta (167,000), the main border city, the funnel of one of the largest flows of people in the world. They are followed by Cali (121,000) and Barranquilla (112,000).

Compared to previous reports, irregular migration has been significantly reduced, a positive effect of the Statute, points out María Clara Robayo, a researcher at the Venezuela Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario, in Bogotá. The high numbers of women and children under 18 years of age show consolidated migratory processes, with a strong family reunification in Colombia, “which leads one to think that it will hardly be a population that returns to Venezuela, or goes to other countries, since there are processes of settlement, of taking root”, he points out.

In his balance of the implementation of the ETPV, the director of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa, assured that more than 96% of Venezuelan citizens who were in Colombia as of February 28, 2022 have started the process to avail themselves of that benefit ( more than 2,385,000). “One of the main challenges is that political will is required to continue giving this regularization mechanism the strength it needs to enhance all its virtues, which we hope will be integration,” says Robayo.

The years of the greatest migratory flow have coincided with a cracked relationship between Bogotá and Caracas. The successive crises between the two capitals date back to 2015, when Nicolás Maduro expelled thousands of Colombians living in Venezuela who were forced to cross the Táchira river border with their belongings. The tension has escalated even more since February 2019 due to the failed attempt by the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, with the unrestricted support of Duque, to bring food and medicine through the border bridges. Maduro then decided to completely break off relations, while Duque has been the main promoter of a “diplomatic siege” on Hugo Chávez’s heir.

After years of irreconcilable differences, a new era is anticipated. After his victory in the May 29 elections, it took Gustavo Petro only three days to speak with Maduro and confirm that he intends to reopen the border and normalize relations. However, in the midst of this kind of thaw, there are not many certainties about the continuity of migration policies in the new government.

Despite the figures, the migration issue has not been a priority in the joint talks between the administrations of Duque and Petro. It has been overshadowed by other big foreign affairs issues, such as peace, the environment and anti-drug policy. However, it is key for international cooperation and donor countries, including the United States, Colombia’s main partner and ally. The mere mention of a possible voluntary return plan from the president-elect’s junction team caused suspicion in a very sensitive field. Robayo, the researcher at the Observatory of Venezuela, highlights that the continuity of the Temporary Protection Statute, the policy regarding Colombians who were settled in Venezuela and returned (who are already more than half a million), getting migration management on track to integration, combating xenophobia and leading a diplomacy that allows obtaining resources should be some of the priorities of the next government.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.