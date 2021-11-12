Pfizer or Moderna, who can do it, when to book, the Faq- Corriere.it

All the answers to practical questions: what is expected for teachers, for those who have vaccinated abroad and for those who have completed the vaccination course with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or with a heterologous woman

The campaign for third doses goes on and the government is receiving signs of a progressive expansion of the interested audience. In the following summary, questions and answers on the categories of subjects who are eligible, the schedule of administration and the types of vaccine used.

Who is doing the third doses?



Currently, the administration of the third recommended doses: for all people over 60, for staff and guests of the RSA (residential facilities for the elderly), for health professionals and operators of health interest, for the frail even under 60 years (but of age), for all immunosuppressed people. Each Region is organized to reach these categories.

How many months after completing the vaccination cycle can the third dose be done (if it falls within the above categories)?



Immunosuppressed people may require the third dose as early as 28 days after the completion of the vaccination cycle: for them it is referred to as an additional dose because they are people who have not responded effectively to the first two injections (for example transplant recipients). For all the others (of the categories mentioned above), the so-called booster doses (booster in English) are possible only after 6 months from the completion of the vaccination cycle, regardless of the type of vaccine used. The goal, in this case, is to reactivate the production of antibodies.

What vaccines are given for the third dose?



In Italy, regardless of the vaccine used for the first vaccination cycle (Astrazeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson), only one of the two m-Rna vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) is used as a booster dose. In the case of Moderna, half the dose is sufficient for the booster.

What should those who get vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson do?



These subjects can take the third dose immediately, as long as six months have passed since the administration of the single dose. In this case they will receive a recall with Pfizer or Moderna.

Who has completed the first course of vaccination with a heterologous woman (in Italy Astrazenaca in the first dose and an RNA vaccine as a second) what should they do?



The vaccines used for the third dose are always RNA and the rule of six months from the last inoculation always applies, but you must be part of one of the categories mentioned in the first answer.