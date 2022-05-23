Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily in Paris) breaks the rules with her looks at Cannes

We warned from the first chapter of Emily in Paristhe true style icon of the series is Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), the uptight French boss Emily (Lily Collins) has to deal with. Their sophisticated looksalways with a risky point, they have conquered us, on and off the screen.

to their 59 years old, if there is something that Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu shares with her character, besides an exquisite taste for fashion, it is the ability to kick any archaic stereotype that has to do with age. First he left us speechless by reinterpreting the little black dress through the transparencies and, now, bet on teach abdomen on the red carpet in Cannes. As she has stated in an interview with the US edition of Glamor, “grow up elegantly” It has nothing to do with the way you dress, it simply “is about being a kinder person than you were when you were young. Be more empathetic, more compassionate and less competitive, as life has polished you.”

THE TOP AND PANTS LOOK BY Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu IN CANNES

A white pants and a metallic top, the combination of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Cannes.Gtresonline

Showing off that aura that French women have to shine without much effort, the actress went to the chopard loves cinema gala with wide-cut white trousers, one of the favorite silhouettes of the season. The festive touch comes with a metallic cropped top with XL volume sleeves and bardot neckline. To make the look more sophisticated, I added a few long earrings magenta. Simply spectacular.

A SECOND LOOK (VERY SYLVIE) ON THE RED CARPET IN CANNES

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on the red carpet in Cannes.Getty Images

beans more. The French actress left us another original style with which she broke the unwritten rule that you should step on the red carpet in a dress. For her stellar step through what we can consider the most glamorous Film Festival, she chose a voluminous black patent-effect skirt and a matching top from Maison Rabih Kayrouz. Again I used the jewels, in this case a necklace adorned with an emerald, to put the note of color. Undoubtedly, Sylvie will approve of the look.

