Philippines: Typhoon Rai, the death toll rises to at least 75 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MANILA, DECEMBER 19 – The death toll from typhoon Rai, the strongest that hit the Southeast Asian country this year, has risen to at least 75 dead.



As efforts to supply water and food to the devastated islands increase, more than 300,000 people have fled their homes and beach resorts with Rai ravaging the archipelago’s southern and central regions by cutting off communications and electricity in many areas. , ripping off roofs and knocking over concrete electricity poles. Arthur Yap, governor of popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that the mayors of the devastated island reported an additional 49 deaths in their cities today. Ten people are still missing on Bohol, while 13 were injured by the storm that hit the Philippines on Thursday in the form of a super typhoon that reached a wind speed of 195 kilometers per hour. “Communications are still interrupted: only 21 out of 48 mayors have contacted us are addressed to us,” said Yap, fearing that the death toll could still increase in the province affected by the flood. (HANDLE).

