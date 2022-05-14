Entertainment

Photo circulates of Pepe Aguilar’s eldest son with El Chapo Guzmán’s eldest daughter | Famous

A photograph showing Emiliano Aguilar, the eldest son of Pepe Aguilarposing next to Rosa Isela Guzman Ortizthe alleged unrecognized daughter of drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera ‘El Chapo’, is circulating on social networks.

The young man, 29, and the alleged daughter of the Mexican capo pose in what is apparently a beauty salon, but the place where it was taken is unknown.

The image, which has the phrase “Happy Mother’s Day”, was published by the journalist Nelssie Carrillo on her Instagram account on May 8, the date on which Mother’s Day was celebrated in the US.

“What relationship do they have?” Was one of the questions from users regarding the image.

Emiliano Aguilar served a conviction for human trafficking

In 2017 he was detained at the San Ysidro border crossing, between Tijuana and San Diego, while trying to pass four undocumented immigrants of Chinese origin inside the trunk of his car.

In January 2021, Pepe Aguilar presumed that his eldest son had been able to travel to Mexico and shared the photograph in which his four offspring appear. That same month they went on vacation to Spain as a family.

Emiliano Aguilar is expecting his first child

“Confirmed, Pepe Aguilar will become a grandfather. The family grows, the Aguilar dynasty grows,” Francisca assured. “We have already confirmed that his eldest son, Emiliano Aguilar, who was the fruit of his first marriage to Carmen Treviño, will become a father for the first time together with his girlfriend of several years,” added Carlos Calderón in the Show.

Who is Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz?

According to information from Univision Investiga, Rosa Isela was born on November 23, 1976 in Jalisco, Mexico. She is the daughter of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera and María Luis Ortiz Vergara, who had a fleeting relationship. However, the drug trafficker has not recognized her

Source link

