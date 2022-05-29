PHOTOS – Katie Holmes, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie… all fans of Ancient Greek Sandals!

A must-have summer shoe, flat sandals are a must in town and at the beach, to be worn with a long dress like jeans. Their winged and twisted straps are instantly recognizable. Queens of Beverly Hills, from New York to Paris, these sandals from Greece have charmed a plethora of celebrities for ten years. Born from the hands of a clever duo – Christina Martini and Nikolas Minoglou – to sneer at the mediocre offer of summer sandals on the land of the gods, they breathe new life into institutional know-howmade with Italian leather – the best according to the founders – beautiful materials and always twisted with something of the times.

Launched in 2012 with 30 models of sandals, Ancient Greek Sandals met with immediate success with vacationers and celebrities, photographed daily with their sandals on their feet. When Katie Holmes collects them by the dozen, Michelle Obama opts for a pair in black leather and Angelina Jolie chooses delicate and twisted ones for his family outings. In 2022, ten years and a hundred models later, the brand returns to its origins and publishes an anniversary collection.

© Ancient Greek Sandals

>> Check out the celebrities who wear Ancient Greek Sandals

Sandals that tell the story of the Mediterranean

Greece as an inexhaustible source of inspiration, its architecture, its mythology, its jewellery… the themes on the peninsula are endless. To celebrate its first decade, Ancient Greek Sandals delivers ten new gold-stamped designsmetal buckles, embroidery and braiding… inspired by ten Greek sculptures preserved in the most beautiful museums in the world.

Of the Winged Victory of the Louvre in Paris passing by the Centaurs of the MET in New York or the draped skirt of the Caryatid of the British Museum in London… The details of their design in red thread of this unique collection enhances the popularity of the most democratic shoe in the world at summer time.

© Ancient Greek Sandals

>> Check out the celebrities who wear Ancient Greek Sandals

Photo credits: Ancient Greek Sandals