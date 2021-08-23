Pitch Perfect 3, streaming on Netflix starting today

The singers of Barden Bellas arrive on Netflix: Pitch Perfect 3, the film written by Kay Cannon and produced by Elizabeth Banks, is available today in streaming.

On Netflix the Barden Bellas arrive: available from today in streaming for all subscribers, Pitch Perfect 3, the third installment of the films with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

Pitch Perfect 3 is a 2017 musical comedy directed by Trish Sie. The plot of the third installment of the series follows the adventures of the Barden Bellas group after they conquered the World Championship. Life after college, for the girls of the Bellas, is not exactly roses, flowers and warbling. Beca Mitchell’s producing career has just come to a halt; her roommates Fat Amy and Chloe navigate comic imitations, odd jobs and evening classes.

The girls thus discover that they have no prospects for work in the world of music and conflicts arise within the group. But Aubrey has the solution to renew the sisterhood and rediscover the joy of performing together: a European tour with the US military, alongside other bands, and with the added appeal of the competition: one of the singing groups will be chosen to open the concert by DJ Khaled who will close the tour, and will also be able to sign a recording contract with him. The girls will reunite in front of the prospect of a tour that will allow them to get back to making music together for one last time.

Pitch Perfect 3: the Bellas to conquer the Old Continent

The music franchise, written by Kay Cannon and produced by Elizabeth Banks, has at least one heady scene in store, to greet Bellas fans with a smile on their face.