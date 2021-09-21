Pitch Perfect, the sequel series kicks off with Adam Devine

We probably won’t see the Mitchel’s Beca again Anna Kendrick or Amy’s Rebel Wilson, but certainly there will be Adam Devine, again as Bumper Allen in the series with which Peacock decided to continue the franchise Pitch Perfect.

Set several years after the original trilogy of Pitch Perfect, the new narrative will follow the arrogant egotist to Germany, where he moved to revive his music career after one of his songs unexpectedly ends up being a hit in Berlin.

It is no coincidence that Devine will also be executive producer of the series, along with the director of Pitch Perfect 2 Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer for Gold Circle Films, who both produced all three films in the trilogy that began with the Voices of 2012.

Susan Rovner, president, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said:

“Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unparalleled synergy that NBCUniversal is able to expand with its vast library. When we saw the opportunity to create a Pitch Perfect series with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks and other classic super fan hits, we jumped at the chance. And to top it off, we’re so lucky that Adam Devine is the star of the series and brings that wacky and fun sensibility they loved to the film franchise. ”

The man of dreams, a TV series inspired by the film is in development

The catchphrases referred to are those put into production together with the television Pitch Perfect, including The man of dreams, written and produced by Mike Schur, e Ted, produced by Seth McFarlane. The series is also part of a deal between Universal Television and Brownstone Productions, which also includes the upcoming series Red Queen, as well as films such as Invisible Woman, The Grace Year And Science Fair.