Plane flew through Hurricane Ian with crew – USA – International

The Hurricane Ian caused great destruction in Cuba and Southwest Florida in recent days; However, this Thursday it has weakened and, according to the National Hurricane Center, it is now a tropical storm that is still capable of causing damage with “catastrophic flooding” and winds of more than 100 km / h.

Thousands of commercial flights in the United States have been canceled by the hurricane and it seems incredible that anyone wants to be in the air during this climate emergency. However, a group of aerospace engineers from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flew through the hurricane and everything was recorded.

One of the engineers and crew of that flight, Nick Underwood, told in an interview with WRadius how was that experience while the hurricane remained this Wednesday, September 28 in category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale and was close to 5.

There was a lot of turbulence, a lot of lightning, we were moving abruptly inside the plane

Underwood indicated that the aircraft was boarded by 18 people, including pilots, engineers, meteorologists, flight technicians and a journalist, who, according to him, enjoyed the mission.

“The office doesn’t have many people. It’s 60 civilians and 40 NOAA officers who are pilots trained to get on those planes. The civilians enjoy getting on the plane and supporting the mission, they train rigorously, they’re always in this rigorous position because we train them. very well and everyone is trained to get on the flight and carry out their duties”, he commented in The W.

As for the experience in the air during the hurricane, Underwood said that “there was a lot of turbulence, a lot of lightning, we were moving abruptly inside the plane, but we were able to land safely.”

Absolutely wild. All of this in the eye, in which we circled for some time to deploy the UAS (uncrewed aerial system). A high end Cat 4 storm. Nearly Cat 5. All of this at 8,000 feet above the ocean. I’m glad we only did one pass. pic.twitter.com/hd2L7icLQY — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

The aerospace engineer spoke about the differences between the flight he made and a commercial one. In addition, he explained what are the objectives for which this team of “hurricane hunters” risks flying in these conditions.

“Compared to a commercial flight, it is very dangerous. What we do is much more risky, but it has a very important purpose because we collect information from the atmosphere and with that data we know where the storm is going and how strong it will be when it reaches its destination”, he pointed out in the aforementioned interview.

Underwood, who has flown through storms for six years, called this the “worst” flight he has ever been on and shared footage of the flight on his Twitter account, writing: “When I say this was the hardest flight of my career so far, I mean it.. She had never seen bunks go out like this. There was coffee everywhere. She had never felt such lateral movement. Aboard Kermit (#NOAA42) this morning in Hurricane Ian. Please stay safe out there.”

