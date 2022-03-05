Playback! Dua Lipa is exposed after falling the microphone in concert

Then Dua Lipa held her hands out to the audience as if asking where the microphone is and kept dancing trying to hide it. Seconds later, a technician from his staff provided him with another microphone.

The incident occurred when the artist was performing the song “New Rules” on her tour promoting her latest record production “Future Nostalgia”.

British singer Dua Lipa was discovered by her fans during a concert when the microphone fell out of her hand and they found out she was wearing ‘ playback ‘.

Dua Lipa accused of plagiarism

A reggae band from Florida, called Artikal Sound System, sued the British singer Dua Lipa for allegedly plagiarizing one of his songs to compose the song “Levitating”.

In the complaintpresented in court in Los Angeles (USA), the group alleges that the artist’s theme, released in 2020, is too similar to the song “Live Your Life”, which they published in 2017.

”It is highly unlikely that ‘Levitating‘ will be created independently”, defend the members of the band.

Artikal Sound System ensure that the composers of the theme of Dua Lipa they had “access” to their song, from which they not only took inspiration but also made an “exact copy” of it, especially in the chorus part, since the same chords sound with very similar phrasing.

However, they do not specify the reasons why they are sure that the artist’s team knew of the existence of their theme and they also do not explain why the lawsuit comes almost two years after it was released “Levitating”.

The band asks that their name be included in the credits of Dua Lipa’s song and receive compensation for the damages caused by the alleged plagiarism.