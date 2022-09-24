PNB rock was finally buried in a traditional Muslim ritual

On September 12, 2022, PNB Rock was the victim of a burglary in which he lost his life. After a long wait, he was finally buried in his hometown.

The family of the deceased said their last goodbyes to him

The rapper’s sudden passing shook the American rap world. Nicki Minaj and many people have expressed their desolation through messages of love and support for the bereaved family. Rakim was buried just over a week after he was shot and killed in Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. After a few days of waiting, the brothers and friends of PNB were able to collect for a last goodbye.

They gathered at his funeral service on Wednesday, September 21 in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home at 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet was posted online and it read “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991—September 12, 2022”.

There was also a copy of the Janazah prayer. The ceremony was not done sooner, as the body was being held by the medical examiner. XXXTENTACION’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard also attended PNB Rock’s funeral. Police are currently investigating his death, but no suspects are arrested for the moment.