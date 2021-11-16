Pnrr: 2.6 billion to Puglia to enhance mobility and healthcare – Puglia

The goveno tour on the Pnrr starts from Puglia. This Region will receive 2 billion and 631 million euros for the funds currently allocated to Puglia by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Of these, two billion will finance transport infrastructures, sustainable mobility, renewal of the bus and train fleet, residential construction, interventions on ports and special economic zones. The other 631 million euros will be destined to strengthen the regional health system through proximity networks, intermediate structures and telemedicine. To these resources will be added those that will be divided into projects related to green transition, education and research. In detail, 394.2 million will be invested in the Innovative Program for the Quality of Living (PinQua) and will finance 21 projects in 48 municipalities of the region for the redevelopment of historic buildings, construction of social housing, the reorganization of the Bari railway junction. (the “green node” designed by Massimiliano Fuksas who, alone, will get 100 million euros). Another 159.1 million euro will be used to build the BRT system, Bus Rapid Transit, in Bari (four new lines, almost all 60 km in private premises, 89 stops, electric buses); with 40 million euros, an intervention will be carried out on the lorry road connecting the A14 motorway and the port of Bari.

The monitoring system relating to the completion of the Naples-Bari railway line, as part of the Rome-Bari High Speed ​​project, is also part of the Pnrr funding, to “bring” the three cities closer together.

Another 631 million are destined to enhance healthcare in the area and make it more accessible through proximity networks, intermediate structures and telemedicine. (HANDLE).