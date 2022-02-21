podcast | home hospitalization

Spain is a world reference in the Home Hospitalization as stated by Manuel Mirón, director of the Spanish Society for Hospitalization at Home (SEHAD) and of the Torrejón Hospital unit. But how have we achieved it? What does the day-to-day of the health workers who work in this area consist of?

The first unit of this type in our country it was inaugurated in 1981 at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital. Currently there more than one hundred units operating in hospitals of almost all communities. Its purpose is to care for patients who, despite needing medical follow-up, do not necessarily depend on the physical facilities of a hospital. Experience, year after year, has led many professionals to point to this model as the future towards which hospitalization systems must move. Many benefits and few resources A distant goal given the inequality in volume that exists between the autonomous communities and, as they point out, the lack of funding allocated to its resources and personnel from the regional administrations. A shortage that, in his opinion, prevents this service from being a palpable possibility for the entire population.

According to its professionals, this model, which has specific areas dedicated to Psychiatry or Pediatricsentails advantages for all the agents involved: the patient’s recovery is more comfortable and quicker both for him and for his relatives, who go from accompanying take an active stance in your treatment. For their part, hospitals reduce the occupancy of their beds and can care for a greater number of patients with the same resources. And, finally, administrations benefit from a much lower cost of home admission compared to hospital admission.