Point Break 2: The script will reveal what happened at Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Utah

In preparation a sequel series of Point Break focused on the daughter of Johnny Utah that will shed light on the fate of the character of Keanu Reeves … if it is realized.

For some time there has been talk of a sequel from Point Break. Now it seems that the project is about to come true and that the script of the expected sequel will answer one of the questions that torments fans of the cult the most: what happened to Johnny Utah?

Point Break: A close-up of Keanu Reeves

Point Break, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, was released in 1991 and quickly became a cult film, grossing $ 83.5 million at the global box office. Starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in the lead roles, the film follows an undercover FBI agent investigating a group of bank robbing surfers.

Acclaimed for its spectacular action scenes, Point Break is considered one of the greatest action thrillers of all time. The open-ended open ended, with Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Utah walking away and throwing his FBI badge into the ocean as his former friend (and wanted criminal) sails to certain death, has prompted fans to wonder for years what. happened to the agent after the end of the film.

According to Slash Film, a sequel in the form of a TV series is being prepared whose script will revisit the beloved character of Keanu Reeves by filling in the gaps. The screenwriter of the original film, W. Peter Iliff, talked about it during a podcast. As it turns out, the Point Break sequel series will focus on Johnny Utahe’s daughter and reveal what happened to the FBI agent. Here are the words of Iliff:

“Johnny Utah is missing. His body has not been found. He has been reported dead for years. There is a mystery around where he is, and you will find that he is not actually dead. There is a bigger story than that. evolves around this, while the daughter is involved in this eco-terrorist movement, which of course is now a hot topic “.

Iliff revealed further details about the script and where the story will go. Utah’s daughter, a former Olympic snowboarder pushed to retire due to injury, would also become an FBI agent and follow in her father’s footsteps, eventually joining a group of eco-terrorists undercover. However, according to Iliff, it is not yet certain that the series will be made due to the numerous commitments of Keanu Reeves:

“They made an offer to Keanu to executive produce this TV series, not to star in it, just to produce it. But Keanu is a busy man, so we’re not sure he’ll be there and without him I don’t know if we’ll be able to convince. Alcon Entertainment to produce the series “.