Pokémon 25 music album release date revealed

Continue i Pokémon themed music projects to celebrate the 25th anniversary pocket monsters. Last month we saw the announcement of two EPs, while now comes the official release date of the complete album.

This is a titled LP Pokémon 25, and is a collection of Pokémon-inspired tracks composed by famous international artists. The poster published by Pokémon Italy on Twitter reports the names of all the musicians.

By following the link to Spotify and pre-saving on the music streaming platform, the whole is revealed tracklist of the album that we report here:

Katy Perry – Electric

Jax Jones – Phases (with Sinead Harnett)

Mabel – Take It Home

Lil Yachty – Believing

J Balvin – Ten Cuidado

Cyn – Wonderful

Staples wins – Got ‘Em

Louane – Game Girl

Tierra Whack – Art Show

Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)

Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)

Mabel – Take It Home (ZHU Remix)

Cyn – Wonderful (ZHU Remix)

Staples wins – Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix)

A celebration in style for the Pokémon brand, which enters the world of music for the first time directly. The album will be officially released on October 15, 2021, so you will have to wait for that date to listen to the songs on your favorite platform.

What do you think of this project? Would you like more Pokémon-inspired music albums?