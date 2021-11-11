Pokémon, the developers of the series are used to criticism of the fanbase – Nerd4.life

Pokémon it is not a series of video games that everyone can work on, and the developers who deal with the franchise know this well, having been accustomed over the years to criticisms of a fanbase often exaggerated.

You may remember the boom in negative reviews on Metacritic for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but these are situations that Game Freak and the other studios are now very familiar with, so much so that they have developed a harder skin compared to many other teams.

JC Smith, director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company, explained it well. “We have a group of creators and professionals who have had to deal with really difficult situations,” he said. “They have much tougher skin now than most other people.”

Smith pointed out that while fan feedback is regularly heard, it is important that each studio push forward their ideas and are not afraid to make changes in the face of possible controversy.

Ultimately, even for Pokémon the key lies in finding the right balance between what the developers want to achieve and what the fans want. Will the new episodes succeed in realizing this vision?

We’ll find out in a few days, when Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl make their debut on Nintendo Switch.