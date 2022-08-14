Police arrest two Cubans accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a store in MLC

The National Revolutionary Police (PNR) announced this Friday the capture of the alleged perpetrators of an attack with a Molotov cocktail on a store in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) located in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, Havana, according to the state newspaper Granma.

According to official information, which has caused controversy on social networks as it is seen by numerous users as a strategy to distract Cubans from problems such as blackouts and the deaths of recruits from the compulsory military service in the Matanzas fire, the alleged aggressors were captured an hour after committing the crime.

“Two citizens traveling in a light car, they threw one of these incendiary devices against the metal door of a neighborhood store of the Cadena Caribelocated on the corner of Tejar and Porvenir streets,” reported the state media outlet.

According to the Cuban authorities, the detained are two individuals of 38 and 39 years of ageone of them a resident between Cuba and the United States and the other in the Havana neighborhood of Lawton.

The official press said that after throwing the molotov cocktail against the store in MLC the Cubans fledbut they stopped the vehicle a little more than a kilometer from the place, where they began to prepare another three “incendiary bombs” with the alleged objective of launching them against other businesses.

It was during the process of making the other three Molotov cocktails that the authorities arrested them.since it was striking that their gas tank turned over in the middle of the street.

Although they did not show any evidence, the Cuban authorities again blamed “extremist sectors of the US” for the “sabotage” against the store in MLC.

The state press report It did not show images of the alleged perpetrators of the “attack” nor did it reveal their identities.

In recent days, Cubans have carried out numerous protests against the Government and they set fire to an office of the Electric Company in Tapaste, Mayabeque, while in Marianao they threw stones against the windows of a government building.