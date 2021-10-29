Polkadot (DOT), the One-stop Solution for the Three Crypto Problems

Claire Zhao, Blockchain Researcher at EQONEX and one of the report’s authors, commented: “The Polkadot project represents a paradigm shift in the world of blockchain technology. It has indeed introduced a protocol that brings real revolutions to some key points of the game, such as democratic governance, interoperability between multiple blockchains, and a highly modular and upgradeable blockchain development framework. Although this protocol has not yet been fully launched, Polkadot shows enormous potential ”.

Loading... Advertisements

A solution to the three problems of the Blockchain

As regards specifically the three “pain points” of cryptocurrencies, Polkadot guarantees interoperability as it connects multiple independent blockchains in a unified network, including public, private and consortium networks. On the decentralized governance front, the holders of the Polkadot token can participate on the Relay Chain in a sophisticated governance process, in which it is possible, for example, to propose changes through referendums even on delicate topics such as the payments of network commissions. Finally, as far as scalability is concerned, Polkadot is expected to be able to scale up to over one million transactions per second once parachain and parathread are implemented. However, Polkadot is currently already able to support around 1,000 transactions per second, a significant improvement over Ethereum’s 13 transactions per second.

The technical picture on Polkadot vs USD

Polkadot is trading today at 42.76 against the US dollar, having enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of nearly 58% in the last month alone. Based on the graphical analysis released today by AmbCrypto, by Yash Majithia, the most immediate resistance is now located at $ 43.09 but, if there are no changes to the bullish pressure still in force, the bulls will still have room to the upside. at $ 44.87. In support of this scenario are the main technical indicators, which indicate a further increase in purchasing power. The RSI has settled close to the midline after climbing nearly 15 points, indicating a significant decline in selling power, and the MACD and AO are confirming the momentum for bullish traders.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.