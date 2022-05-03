Pope Francis reveals when the war will end (according to what the Hungarian leader told him)

Zelensky wants Pope Francis to visit Ukraine 2:58

(CNN) — Pope Francis said Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban told him when they met in late April that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end the invasion of Ukraine on May 9, Victory Day. From Russia.

The pope made the comments to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday.

“Orban, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9,” Pope Francis said.

“This would also explain the speed of the escalation these days. Because now it’s not just Donbas, it’s Crimea, it’s Odessa, it’s taking the Black Sea port from Ukraine, that’s all.”

“There is not enough will for peace,” the pope said. “I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war.”

Pope Francis repeated earlier statements that he is ready to travel to Moscow to meet Putin and compared the war in Ukraine to the genocide in Rwanda.

“We have not yet received an answer and we continue to insist, although I am afraid that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting at this time. But so much brutality, how not to stop it? Twenty-five years ago we experienced the same thing with Rwanda,” Pope Francis said.

The pope said he will not travel to Kyiv for now, but will send a representative.

“First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin. But I am also a priest, what can I do? I will do what I can. If Putin would open the door,” he said.